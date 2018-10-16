UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Norway1Bulgaria0

Norway v Bulgaria

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 5Rosted
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8Johansen
  • 19Henriksen
  • 18SelnaesBooked at 21mins
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 7King
  • 10Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 3Hovland
  • 4Forren
  • 9Sørloth
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 15Ødegaard
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Linnes
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Johansen
  • 23Fossum

Bulgaria

  • 23Iliev
  • 4ChorbadzhiyskiBooked at 45mins
  • 5Bodurov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 11BandalovskiBooked at 14mins
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 6Slavchev
  • 3ZanevBooked at 35mins
  • 8Nedelev
  • 10Popov
  • 19Despodov

Substitutes

  • 1Petkov
  • 2Popov
  • 9Vasilev
  • 12Kraev
  • 13Makendzhiev
  • 14Nedyalkov
  • 16Kovachev
  • 17Milanov
  • 18Ivanov
  • 20Goranov
  • 21Malinov
  • 22Dimitrov
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.

Booking

Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski (Bulgaria).

Offside, Norway. Rune Jarstein tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

Ole Selnaes (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria).

Offside, Bulgaria. Petar Zanev tries a through ball, but Kiril Despodov is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kiril Despodov with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sigurd Rosted (Norway).

Plamen Iliev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Petar Zanev.

Attempt blocked. Markus Henriksen (Norway) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ole Selnaes with a cross.

Booking

Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Petar Zanev (Bulgaria).

Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria).

Goal!

Goal! Norway 1, Bulgaria 0. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui.

Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).

Plamen Iliev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua King.

Booking

Ole Selnaes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Bulgaria. Petar Zanev tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.

Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).

Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Norway. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Tarik Elyounoussi is caught offside.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Petar Zanev.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.

Attempt blocked. Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria).

Hand ball by Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria).

Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31112204
2Germany311113-24
3Netherlands21014223

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales31114314
3R. of Ireland302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Liechtenstein420256-16
4Gibraltar410315-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440080812
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402214-32
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus420245-16
4Slovenia400426-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories