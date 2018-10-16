Second Half begins Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.
Norway v Bulgaria
-
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 6Nordtveit
- 5Rosted
- 2Aleesami
- 8Johansen
- 19Henriksen
- 18SelnaesBooked at 21mins
- 11Elyounoussi
- 7King
- 10Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 3Hovland
- 4Forren
- 9Sørloth
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 15Ødegaard
- 16Svensson
- 17Linnes
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Johnsen
- 22Johansen
- 23Fossum
Bulgaria
- 23Iliev
- 4ChorbadzhiyskiBooked at 45mins
- 5Bodurov
- 15Bozhikov
- 11BandalovskiBooked at 14mins
- 7Kostadinov
- 6Slavchev
- 3ZanevBooked at 35mins
- 8Nedelev
- 10Popov
- 19Despodov
Substitutes
- 1Petkov
- 2Popov
- 9Vasilev
- 12Kraev
- 13Makendzhiev
- 14Nedyalkov
- 16Kovachev
- 17Milanov
- 18Ivanov
- 20Goranov
- 21Malinov
- 22Dimitrov
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Norway 1, Bulgaria 0.
Booking
Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski (Bulgaria).
Offside, Norway. Rune Jarstein tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.
Ole Selnaes (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria).
Offside, Bulgaria. Petar Zanev tries a through ball, but Kiril Despodov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nikolay Bodurov (Bulgaria) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kiril Despodov with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sigurd Rosted (Norway).
Plamen Iliev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Petar Zanev.
Attempt blocked. Markus Henriksen (Norway) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ole Selnaes with a cross.
Booking
Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Petar Zanev (Bulgaria).
Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria).
Goal!
Goal! Norway 1, Bulgaria 0. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui.
Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).
Plamen Iliev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua King.
Booking
Ole Selnaes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Bulgaria. Petar Zanev tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.
Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).
Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Norway. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Tarik Elyounoussi is caught offside.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Petar Zanev.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.
Attempt blocked. Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ivan Bandalovski (Bulgaria).
Hand ball by Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria).
Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).