UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Slovenia1Cyprus1

Slovenia v Cyprus

Line-ups

Slovenia

  • 1Belec
  • 2Skubic
  • 17MevljaBooked at 88mins
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 13JokicSubstituted forBalkovecat 58'minutes
  • 10Zajc
  • 6KrhinSubstituted forZahovicat 75'minutes
  • 15Crnigoj
  • 7IlicicBooked at 90mins
  • 11BezjakSubstituted forDervisevicat 45'minutes
  • 19Beric

Substitutes

  • 3Balkovec
  • 4Stojanovic
  • 8Dervisevic
  • 9Sporar
  • 12Kotnik
  • 14Mlinar Delamea
  • 16Ivacic
  • 18Zahovic
  • 20Pozeg Vancas
  • 21Bijol
  • 22Stulac
  • 23Blazic

Cyprus

  • 12PanayiBooked at 82mins
  • 6Demetriou
  • 4Merkis
  • 5Sielis
  • 21Vasiliou
  • 17MargaçaSubstituted forChristofiat 86'minutes
  • 18Artymatas
  • 20KastanosBooked at 66mins
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 15PapoulisSubstituted forAvraamat 73'minutes
  • 10Sotiriou

Substitutes

  • 1Georgallidis
  • 2Mouchtaris
  • 3Ioannou
  • 7Stylianou
  • 8Fylaktou
  • 9Christofi
  • 11Avraam
  • 14Roushias
  • 16Papafotis
  • 22Pardo
  • 23Economides
Referee:
Mads Kristoffersen

Match Stats

Home TeamSloveniaAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Delay in match Giorgos Vasiliou (Cyprus) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) for a bad foul.

Foul by Josip Ilicic (Slovenia).

Giorgos Vasiliou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Avraam following a set piece situation.

Foul by Josip Ilicic (Slovenia).

Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Miha Mevlja (Slovenia).

Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cyprus. Dimitris Christofi replaces Renato Margaça.

Attempt blocked. Amir Dervisevic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miha Zajc.

Foul by Jure Balkovec (Slovenia).

Andreas Avraam (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Slovenia 1, Cyprus 1. Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Miha Zajc.

Booking

Constantinos Panayi (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Slovenia. Jure Balkovec tries a through ball, but Miha Zajc is caught offside.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Andreas Avraam.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Slovenia).

Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).

Renato Margaça (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).

Offside, Slovenia. Miha Zajc tries a through ball, but Nejc Skubic is caught offside.

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giorgos Vasiliou (Cyprus).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Luka Zahovic replaces Rene Krhin.

Attempt missed. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kostakis Artymatas.

Substitution

Substitution, Cyprus. Andreas Avraam replaces Fotis Papoulis.

Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).

Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Beric (Slovenia).

Giorgos Merkis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Attempt missed. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) for a bad foul.

Jure Balkovec (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

