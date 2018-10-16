Delay in match Giorgos Vasiliou (Cyprus) because of an injury.
Slovenia v Cyprus
Line-ups
Slovenia
- 1Belec
- 2Skubic
- 17MevljaBooked at 88mins
- 5Mitrovic
- 13JokicSubstituted forBalkovecat 58'minutes
- 10Zajc
- 6KrhinSubstituted forZahovicat 75'minutes
- 15Crnigoj
- 7IlicicBooked at 90mins
- 11BezjakSubstituted forDervisevicat 45'minutes
- 19Beric
Substitutes
- 3Balkovec
- 4Stojanovic
- 8Dervisevic
- 9Sporar
- 12Kotnik
- 14Mlinar Delamea
- 16Ivacic
- 18Zahovic
- 20Pozeg Vancas
- 21Bijol
- 22Stulac
- 23Blazic
Cyprus
- 12PanayiBooked at 82mins
- 6Demetriou
- 4Merkis
- 5Sielis
- 21Vasiliou
- 17MargaçaSubstituted forChristofiat 86'minutes
- 18Artymatas
- 20KastanosBooked at 66mins
- 13Kousoulos
- 15PapoulisSubstituted forAvraamat 73'minutes
- 10Sotiriou
Substitutes
- 1Georgallidis
- 2Mouchtaris
- 3Ioannou
- 7Stylianou
- 8Fylaktou
- 9Christofi
- 11Avraam
- 14Roushias
- 16Papafotis
- 22Pardo
- 23Economides
- Referee:
- Mads Kristoffersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) for a bad foul.
Foul by Josip Ilicic (Slovenia).
Giorgos Vasiliou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Avraam following a set piece situation.
Foul by Josip Ilicic (Slovenia).
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miha Mevlja (Slovenia).
Dimitris Christofi (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cyprus. Dimitris Christofi replaces Renato Margaça.
Attempt blocked. Amir Dervisevic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miha Zajc.
Foul by Jure Balkovec (Slovenia).
Andreas Avraam (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Slovenia 1, Cyprus 1. Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Miha Zajc.
Booking
Constantinos Panayi (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Slovenia. Jure Balkovec tries a through ball, but Miha Zajc is caught offside.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Andreas Avraam.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Slovenia).
Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).
Renato Margaça (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nejc Skubic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).
Offside, Slovenia. Miha Zajc tries a through ball, but Nejc Skubic is caught offside.
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giorgos Vasiliou (Cyprus).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Luka Zahovic replaces Rene Krhin.
Attempt missed. Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kostakis Artymatas.
Substitution
Substitution, Cyprus. Andreas Avraam replaces Fotis Papoulis.
Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).
Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Beric (Slovenia).
Giorgos Merkis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Attempt missed. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) for a bad foul.
Jure Balkovec (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).