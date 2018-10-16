Wednesday's back pages 16 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/45884852 Read more about sharing. Wednesday's Times Sport leads on Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's touchline ban Paul Scholes' quotes on Mourinho make the Mail back page Raheem Sterling can name his price in contracts negotiations with Manchester City, says the Express England's win in Spain features in the Mirror