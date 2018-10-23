Bristol City v Hull City

Nathan Baker has made seven appearances for Bristol City so far this season

Bristol City will assess the fitness of defender Nathan Baker ahead of their midweek Championship meeting with out-of-form Hull City.

Baker came off just 21 minutes into their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday with a head injury.

Tigers midfielder Dan Batty may feature in the trip to Ashton Gate after he was forced off with a knee injury in their draw with Preston North End.

Midfielder Evandro (calf) is also out as well as full-back Stephen Kingsley.

Match facts