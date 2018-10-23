Championship
Bristol City19:45Hull
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Hull City

Nathan Baker has made seven appearances for Bristol City so far this season
Nathan Baker has made seven appearances for Bristol City so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Bristol City will assess the fitness of defender Nathan Baker ahead of their midweek Championship meeting with out-of-form Hull City.

Baker came off just 21 minutes into their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday with a head injury.

Tigers midfielder Dan Batty may feature in the trip to Ashton Gate after he was forced off with a knee injury in their draw with Preston North End.

Midfielder Evandro (calf) is also out as well as full-back Stephen Kingsley.

Match facts

  • The two league meetings between Bristol City and Hull last season saw 15 goals scored - Hull 2-3 Bristol City and Bristol City 5-5 Hull.
  • Hull lost 12 consecutive away league visits to Bristol City between September 1971 and May 2011 - they are unbeaten in four since (W1 D3 L0).
  • Four of Bristol City's last seven league goals have been scored in or after the 80th minute of matches, including an 89th-minute winner in their last game at Brentford.
  • Four of Hull's last five Championship goals have been scored by striker Jarrod Bowen.
  • Bristol City's last seven league goals have been scored by different players (Marlon Pack, Marley Watkins, Lloyd Kelly, Famara Diedhiou, Josh Brownhill, Matty Taylor and Niclas Eliasson).
  • Since Nigel Adkins' first league match in charge of Hull, only Reading (21) have lost more Championship games than the Tigers (18).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
View full Championship table

Top Stories