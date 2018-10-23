Bristol City v Hull City
Bristol City will assess the fitness of defender Nathan Baker ahead of their midweek Championship meeting with out-of-form Hull City.
Baker came off just 21 minutes into their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday with a head injury.
Tigers midfielder Dan Batty may feature in the trip to Ashton Gate after he was forced off with a knee injury in their draw with Preston North End.
Midfielder Evandro (calf) is also out as well as full-back Stephen Kingsley.
Match facts
- The two league meetings between Bristol City and Hull last season saw 15 goals scored - Hull 2-3 Bristol City and Bristol City 5-5 Hull.
- Hull lost 12 consecutive away league visits to Bristol City between September 1971 and May 2011 - they are unbeaten in four since (W1 D3 L0).
- Four of Bristol City's last seven league goals have been scored in or after the 80th minute of matches, including an 89th-minute winner in their last game at Brentford.
- Four of Hull's last five Championship goals have been scored by striker Jarrod Bowen.
- Bristol City's last seven league goals have been scored by different players (Marlon Pack, Marley Watkins, Lloyd Kelly, Famara Diedhiou, Josh Brownhill, Matty Taylor and Niclas Eliasson).
- Since Nigel Adkins' first league match in charge of Hull, only Reading (21) have lost more Championship games than the Tigers (18).