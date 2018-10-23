Championship
West Brom20:00Derby
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Derby County

Loan men Harvey Barnes (left) and Mason Mount have both scored five goals for their respective clubs this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion are without suspended midfielder Jake Livermore for the visit of Frank Lampard's Derby.

He serves a one-game ban for his two yellow cards in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic, while Albion defender Craig Dawson, who came off with a knock at the DW Stadium, is a doubt.

Derby midfielder Craig Bryson is absent after limping off with a calf injury in the weekend win over Sheffield United.

Summer signing George Evans (knee) and Joe Ledley (hip operation) remain out.

The Baggies are third in the Championship, despite their seven-game unbeaten run coming to an end with a first league defeat since 24 August.

Derby sit fifth, just three points behind, and will bid to stem free-scoring Albion's run of 19 goals in their last five home league games.,

Match facts

  • Albion's sequence of five straight home league victories is their best run at The Hawthorns since nine consecutive wins under Roberto Di Matteo (Jan-April 2010).
  • Derby have won only once in their last 14 away league trips to The Hawthorns - a 2-1 victory in March 1994. But the Rams did win on their most recent visit in January 2017 - a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup third round.
  • Craig Bryson's goal after 17 seconds in Derby's win against Sheffield United on Saturday was the quickest scored in the Championship since November 2017 (Adam Reach for Sheffield Wednesday against Aston Villa, 16 seconds).
  • Albion have scored 20 goals in just six home league games this season - only one fewer than they scored in 19 home league matches last season (21).
  • Derby have had a good record in October in recent seasons. The Rams have lost just one of their last 18 matches in October in all competitions - a 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield in 2016.

Wednesday 24th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
