Preston19:45Brentford
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Brentford

Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank took over as Brentford boss after Dean Smith left to become the new Aston Villa manager
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Ben Pearson is available to return for Preston after serving a one-match ban for his fifth booking of the season.

Tom Clarke and Tom Barkhuizen, who both missed Saturday's draw with Hull due to injury, could also be set to come in.

Thomas Frank will hope to win for the first time as Brentford manager, after his side lost to a last-minute goal at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

Chris Mepham serves a one-match ban after being sent off against City, so Julian Jeanvier could deputise if fit.

Match facts

  • Preston have lost seven of their last nine league matches against Brentford (W1 D1), including a 3-2 defeat at Deepdale last season.
  • Brentford have won four of their last six league visits to Deepdale (D1 L1).
  • Preston have won five points in their last three Championship games (W1 D2 L0), as many as in their first 10 games of this season (W1 D2 L7).
  • No Championship side is on a longer winless run than Brentford (six games - also Hull and Rotherham).
  • Only Aston Villa (4) have scored more 90th-minute goals in the Championship this season than Preston (3) - each of their last two goals has been scored in the final minute.
  • This is the 12th consecutive match Brentford have played away from home on a Wednesday (W7 D2 L2 of previous 11 games).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
