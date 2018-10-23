Preston North End v Brentford
Ben Pearson is available to return for Preston after serving a one-match ban for his fifth booking of the season.
Tom Clarke and Tom Barkhuizen, who both missed Saturday's draw with Hull due to injury, could also be set to come in.
Thomas Frank will hope to win for the first time as Brentford manager, after his side lost to a last-minute goal at home to Bristol City on Saturday.
Chris Mepham serves a one-match ban after being sent off against City, so Julian Jeanvier could deputise if fit.
Match facts
- Preston have lost seven of their last nine league matches against Brentford (W1 D1), including a 3-2 defeat at Deepdale last season.
- Brentford have won four of their last six league visits to Deepdale (D1 L1).
- Preston have won five points in their last three Championship games (W1 D2 L0), as many as in their first 10 games of this season (W1 D2 L7).
- No Championship side is on a longer winless run than Brentford (six games - also Hull and Rotherham).
- Only Aston Villa (4) have scored more 90th-minute goals in the Championship this season than Preston (3) - each of their last two goals has been scored in the final minute.
- This is the 12th consecutive match Brentford have played away from home on a Wednesday (W7 D2 L2 of previous 11 games).