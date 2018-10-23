Preston North End v Brentford

Thomas Frank took over as Brentford boss after Dean Smith left to become the new Aston Villa manager

Ben Pearson is available to return for Preston after serving a one-match ban for his fifth booking of the season.

Tom Clarke and Tom Barkhuizen, who both missed Saturday's draw with Hull due to injury, could also be set to come in.

Thomas Frank will hope to win for the first time as Brentford manager, after his side lost to a last-minute goal at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

Chris Mepham serves a one-match ban after being sent off against City, so Julian Jeanvier could deputise if fit.

Match facts