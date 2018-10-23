Championship
Leeds19:45Ipswich
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst
Ipswich have recorded just one victory in 13 league matches this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Leeds United are set to welcome back Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Pablo Hernandez against Ipswich Town.

Pontus Jansson could be named on the bench having travelled back from Sweden following the birth of his first child.

Under-pressure Ipswich boss Paul Hurst could ring the changes, with his side bottom of the Championship.

He has no fresh injury worries but will be without defender Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and striker Ellis Harrison (ankle).

Match facts

  • Leeds have lost just one of their last nine home league meetings with Ipswich (W5 D3), a 1-0 defeat in September 2015.
  • Ipswich have kept one clean sheet in their last seven league visits to Elland Road.
  • Since winning his first four matches as Leeds manager in all competitions, Marcelo Bielsa has won just three of his last 11 games (D5 L3).
  • Ipswich have won just nine points in their 13 Championship games this season (W1 D6 L6) - after 13 games last season, the Tractor Boys had 21 points (W7 D0 L6).
  • Leeds have won just one of their last 39 Championship games when conceding the first goal (D11 L27), a 2-1 win at Burton Albion in December 2017.
  • Ipswich have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 14 league matches in Yorkshire, since a 1-0 win at Huddersfield in February 2016.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
View full Championship table

Top Stories