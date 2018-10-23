Championship
Bolton20:00Nottm Forest
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Jack Robinson missed Nottingham Forest's defeat by Norwich City after his sending off in their 2-0 win against Middlesbrough on 6 October
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers will be without midfielder Gary O'Neil as they welcome Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old picked up a calf injury during their 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United on Saturday and will miss out on the midweek Championship fixture.

Forest will have Jack Robinson back for the trip to Greater Manchester.

The defender missed their defeat by Norwich through suspension but is now eligible to return to action.

Match facts

  • Bolton are unbeaten in their 10 home matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W4 D6 L0) since a Forest side managed by Brian Clough won 5-2 in the League Cup in October 1991.
  • The home team in league meetings between Bolton and Nottingham Forest has ended on the losing side in just one of the last 21 matches - Forest losing 2-0 to Bolton in March 2001.
  • Only Rotherham (11) have scored fewer Championship goals than Bolton this season (10).
  • Nottingham Forest lost their last Championship match against Norwich despite scoring first - the first time they had lost a league game after scoring first since February 2017 against Fulham.
  • Bolton have had fewer shots than any other Championship team this season (121).
  • Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has won five of his seven Championship meetings with Bolton (D1 L1) - his only defeat was on the final day of last season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
View full Championship table

