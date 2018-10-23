Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Jack Robinson missed Nottingham Forest's defeat by Norwich City after his sending off in their 2-0 win against Middlesbrough on 6 October

Bolton Wanderers will be without midfielder Gary O'Neil as they welcome Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old picked up a calf injury during their 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United on Saturday and will miss out on the midweek Championship fixture.

Forest will have Jack Robinson back for the trip to Greater Manchester.

The defender missed their defeat by Norwich through suspension but is now eligible to return to action.

Match facts