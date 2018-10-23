Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
Bolton Wanderers will be without midfielder Gary O'Neil as they welcome Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old picked up a calf injury during their 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United on Saturday and will miss out on the midweek Championship fixture.
Forest will have Jack Robinson back for the trip to Greater Manchester.
The defender missed their defeat by Norwich through suspension but is now eligible to return to action.
Match facts
- Bolton are unbeaten in their 10 home matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W4 D6 L0) since a Forest side managed by Brian Clough won 5-2 in the League Cup in October 1991.
- The home team in league meetings between Bolton and Nottingham Forest has ended on the losing side in just one of the last 21 matches - Forest losing 2-0 to Bolton in March 2001.
- Only Rotherham (11) have scored fewer Championship goals than Bolton this season (10).
- Nottingham Forest lost their last Championship match against Norwich despite scoring first - the first time they had lost a league game after scoring first since February 2017 against Fulham.
- Bolton have had fewer shots than any other Championship team this season (121).
- Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has won five of his seven Championship meetings with Bolton (D1 L1) - his only defeat was on the final day of last season.