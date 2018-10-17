Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Lafferty, Man Utd, McTominay, McCann, Dundee, Leverkusen, Morton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Northern Ireland FA has blocked Kyle Lafferty from playing for Rangers against Hamilton Academical on Sunday after the striker declared himself unfit with an Achilles injury ahead of his country's Nations League double header. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic could be on high alert after it emerged that Manchester United are open to the idea of sending Scott McTominay on loan in January, the 21-year-old Scotland midfielder having been a target for both Leeds United and Aston Villa during the summer but having only played four times this season for Jose Mourinho's side. (The Scotsman)

Bayer Leverkusen scouted Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara as the 22-year-old gave a man-of-the-match display in Finland's 2-0 Nations Leaugue win over Greece on Monday, scoring once. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre has emerged as the front-runner to take over the reins at Dundee after Neil McCann's troubled tenure at Dens Park was brought to an abrupt end. (The Scotsman)

Jim Jefferies has expressed his anguish at being unable to help save Neil McCann's job at Dundee, the former Hearts manager having turned down the chance to work as a mentor at Dens Park as he already has a similar role at League Two club Edinburgh City with James McDonaugh. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee players were shocked to learn of Neil McCann's sacking via WhatsApp on Tuesday evening, hours after the manager had taken training as normal. (Daily Record)

Former Hearts, Dundee, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Accies and Dumbarton striker Christian Nade, now with junior club Troon, has lifted the lid on his depression by revealing that he tried to drown himself in the Firth of Forth but was talked out of it by a friend who raced to the scene at Dalgety Bay. (Scottish Sun)

The Scottish Professional Football League has written to Aberdeen to voice anger at the club's refusal to sell League Cup semi-final tickets block by block, which would have allowed unsold tickets to be offered to Rangers fans. The Dons have sold 10,000 tickets from their allocation of 20,300 amid fears that unsold tickets could cost the four semi-finalists a cut of an additional six-figure sum. (Daily Record)

Associates of Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley - Derek Llambias and former St James' Park chief scout Graham Carr - have held talks with former Rangers director and McGill's bus tycoon Sandy Easdale over a bid for Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton. (Daily Mail)

Israel have asked Uefa for special permission not to play a friendly on 17 November ahead of their Nations League decider against Scotland three days later because no European teams are available on that date. (Daily Express, print edition)

Bournemouth are planning talks over a new contract with 24-year-old Scotland winger Ryan Fraser. (Sun)

Eros Grezda, Rangers' £2m summer signing from Osijek, is pushing for a first start this weekend after getting the go-ahead from manager Steven Gerrard to line up for Albania against Israel in Sunday's 2-0 Nations League defeat after recovering from injury. (Daily Record)

Rangers face a wait to find out the extent of an injury suffered by midfielder Scott Arfield on international duty. (Daily Record)

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes, who left West Ham United this summer, says he hates the managerial "sacking season" but admits he is waiting for another chance in England's top flight. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Millwall assistant Joe McLaughlin has applied for the vacancy at Dumbarton along with Brian Reid, who was coach at Pafos with Steven Pressley until the pair were recently sacked by the Cyprus club, but former Morton manager Jim Duffy is favourite for the job at the League One club. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Aberdeen defender Zander Diamond, who joined Mansfield Town in May 2017, has retired at the age of 33 because of a back injury. (Chad)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Philadelphia-based Bill Knowles, a former ski coach regarded as one of the leading "return to play" specialists in the world, has been revealed as the man helping Andy Murray in his bid to overcome hip surgery and play again at the top of world tennis. (Daily Telegraph)