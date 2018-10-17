Neil McCann: Dundee approach to Jim Jefferies failed ahead of manager exit

Neil McCann and Jim Jefferies worked together at Dunfermline Athletic

Neil McCann exited Dundee days after the Premiership club failed to persuade former Hearts boss Jim Jefferies to assist their manager.

Jefferies has told BBC Scotland he had talks with McCann and Dundee chairman John Nelms.

The 67-year-old is sporting director at League Two leaders Edinburgh City.

"I spoke with both John and Neil on a number of occasions over the weekend and at another time I would have been delighted to help out," he said.

Jefferies says he decided that, because of his current circumstances, it was not a role he could do justice.

"Neil was very keen to have me on board and, having worked with him previously at Dunfermline, where he worked part time as a coach, and at Hearts, it was a partnership that hopefully would have worked and led Dundee away from the current relegation situation they are in," Jefferies added.

"It was flattering to be asked by both Neil and John, who couldn't do any more to try and get me to the club.

"I'm sad Neil has lost his job but sure he will bounce back and learn from the experience he gained in his time at Dens Park.

"I would like to wish both Neil McCann and John Nelms the best of luck in the future."

Dundee board will sit down on Wednesday to draw up a list of possible replacements for McCann took over in April 2017 but leaves with his side sitting bottom of the Premiership.

Assistant manager Graham Gartland also lost his job and the players and backroom staff who remain are all on a day off before returning for training on Thursday morning.

Dundee travel to face fifth-top Livingston on Saturday.