Premier League predictions: Lawro v cricket legend Shane Warne

The Premier League returns this weekend, with Chelsea playing Manchester United at lunchtime on Saturday in the first action after the international break.

"It is a big game - talk about announcing that the Premier League is back," BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson said.

"The story is former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho going back to Stamford Bridge. You would think he has gone back enough times but it always seems to be a big deal when he goes back, and this is no different.

"Jose lost on all three of his visits to the Bridge when Antonio Conte was in charge of the Blues and it is going to be very interesting to see how he gets on against Maurizio Sarri, who is doing an extremely good job."

This week's guest is Australia cricket legend Shane Warne.

Warne's favourite Chelsea player used to be his friend and golf partner Andriy Shevchenko, but from the current Blues team he feels Eden Hazard stands out. "Like most Chelsea fans now, I would say Hazard is my favourite," Warne said. "He is an absolute gun, and he is the star."

Warne is a Chelsea fan and says he has been supporting them since he first came to the UK in 1989.

He explained: "I had caught the train from Bristol to London and was on the tube when some guy with a Chelsea scarf and Chelsea stuff all over him came up to me and said 'who do you support?'.

"I looked at him and in his hand he had a big knife - a bit like the one Paul Hogan had in Crocodile Dundee when he says 'that's a knife' - so I said 'I support Chelsea'.

"And ever since then, I have been too scared to support anyone else."

Premier League predictions - week 9 Result Lawro Shane SATURDAY Chelsea v Man Utd x-x 1-1 2-1 Bournemouth v Southampton x-x 2-1 2-3 Cardiff v Fulham x-x 1-2 0-1 Man City v Burnley x-x 3-0 2-0 Newcastle v Brighton x-x 2-0 1-0 West Ham v Tottenham x-x 1-1 1-0 Wolves v Watford x-x 2-0 0-2 Huddersfield v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-3 SUNDAY Everton v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 4-0 MONDAY Arsenal v Leicester x-x 2-0 3-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Chelsea v Man Utd (12:30 BST)

I am going to go for a 1-1 here. Yes, I know - a big game and I go for a 1-1, what a shock.

But the reason I see it being so tight is that I think we will see Mourinho park the bus, because he will not want to go back to Chelsea and be embarrassed.

I know United recovered from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle before the international break, but they are not exactly on a good run of results.

Where are Manchester United? Mourinho's men are in eighth place, seven points off top spot

This is a tricky spell for United, with Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo coming to Old Trafford on Tuesday, but I don't think Jose will be too bothered.

If you look at where United have slipped up this season, for example losing at Brighton and West Ham and drawing at home to Wolves, then it has happened in games where they were expected to win.

There is an argument that Mourinho prefers to play the better teams - his overall record in these kind of games is really good - which is why I think they will get a draw here.

Chelsea are playing very well, with Eden Hazard and Jorginho particularly impressive, but Mourinho will be ready and set up to deal with them.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Shane's prediction: Oof! Chelsea v Man Utd, bang straight away. We have done well the last few times they have come to Stamford Bridge so as long we keep beating them that would be good, because a lot of my friends support United. 2-1

Bournemouth v Southampton

Southampton are stuck near the bottom of the table with only one win from their first eight league games, while Bournemouth are absolutely flying.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are the only Premier League teams to have scored more goals than the Cherries this season, and I can see why.

They are set up to attack teams and, between them, their forward players are tricky, strong, skilful and pacy - a real handful.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Shane's prediction: Ooh, a derby. Southampton to edge it. 2-3

Cardiff v Fulham

Both teams know how big a game this is for their survival hopes - it sounds ridiculous to say that in the middle of October, but they will see it as a platform for improving their recent results.

They obviously both need it - Cardiff have only picked up one point from their first four home games, while Fulham have the same record away.

But their managers have completely different philosophies and while Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham side will come out and try to play, Cardiff have not shown any signs of trying to do that under Neil Warnock so far this season.

The Cottagers played them in the Championship, so their manager and some of their players will know what to expect, and that is one of the reasons I think Jokanovic will come out on top.

Fulham have got a bit of a soft centre but they also have goals in their team. By being more adventurous they are a little bit more open, but I think they will come out on top in this one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Shane's prediction: 0-1

Man City v Burnley

Burnley are on run of seven points from their past three games, but I do not see them adding to that tally on Saturday.

Yes, I am sure the Clarets will try to make things difficult for Manchester City, but the way Pep Guardiola's side will move them about, I don't see them holding out for long.

I am tipping City to win, and to win comfortably.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Shane's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle v Brighton

Brighton got a good win against West Ham last time out, but their away form remains a problem - they have not won a Premier League game on the road since 4 November 2017.

Even so, there is more pressure on Newcastle to win this than the Seagulls.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd 3-2 Newcastle: Difficult result to take - Rafael Benitez

But I think Rafa Benitez will take a lot positives from his side's performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford, even if they did not get the result they wanted in the end.

The Magpies have not picked up a single point at St James' Park this season but I am backing them to get off the mark in this game.

Longer-term, their prospects actually look quite similar to Brighton's, in that I am not expecting either of these teams to be relegated. They will both be in the bottom eight, but towards the top end of it.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Shane's prediction: 1-0

West Ham v Tottenham

Tottenham got the job done in their last game against Cardiff without being too easy on the eye, which has been the story of their season so far.

Spurs have not been looking that impressive, but that does not matter as long as you keep getting results.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Cardiff City: Spurs must improve to challenge for title

I keep getting stopped in the street and asked "what is wrong with Liverpool's front three?" but I just go "played eight, won six, drawn two - yeah, they've got massive problems".

This will be a tough game for Tottenham, though. West Ham's revival was ended in their defeat by Brighton, but we know now what they are capable of and I think they are solid enough to hold Spurs.

The key to that happening is for the Hammers to hold up Harry Kane. He was excellent for England against Spain, so it is West Ham's turn to deal with him now.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Shane's prediction: 1-0

Wolves v Watford

Watford were taken apart by Bournemouth in their last game, while Wolves won again - this time against Crystal Palace.

The Hornets had made a really good start to the season before that defeat but they strike me as looking a bit flaky.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford didn't compete at best level - Gracia

Wolves, on the other hand, have looked solid even when they have not won games, and I have not seen anyone really take them apart.

I like the fact Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has named the same starting XI in all eight of their league games so far, because they are playing really well and winning games.

It sounds a bit old-fashioned, but the more that a team plays together like that, the better the team gets. It seems to be working for Wolves at the moment anyway.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Shane's prediction: 0-2

Huddersfield v Liverpool (17:30 BST)

Huddersfield put in a really good performance in their draw at Burnley in their last game, and could well have taken all three points.

But I don't see them causing Liverpool too many problems, even at home, and the Reds will be confident of creating enough chances of their own to win.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Shane's prediction: 0-3

Everton v Crystal Palace (16:00 BST)

Crystal Palace have won only one of their past five league games and clearly they cannot expect Wilfried Zaha to perform heroics for them every week.

The Eagles' big problem is that they do not have a goalscorer. Christian Benteke is injured and Jordan Ayew has not got off the mark this season.

Everton could also do having with a top-class finisher up front but the difference is they have got some goals in other areas of their team and, with 13 goals from eight games so far, they have scored more than I thought they would.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester 1-2 Everton: Toffees were deserved winners - Marco Silva

I thought the Toffees' win at Leicester last time out was their best result of the season, and now they have to try to back that up.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Shane's prediction: 4-0

Arsenal v Leicester (20:00 BST)

Leicester lost at home last time out, which is usually enough for people to start muttering about the future of their manager Claude Puel.

I don't see things getting any better for Puel on Monday. Arsenal are on a run of nine straight wins in all competitions, and I would expect them to beat Leicester as well.

Media playback is not supported on this device Emery 'calm' over Arsenal top four chances

Like Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, Gunners boss Unai Emery has come in and is doing a very good job.

That shows they are clearly both good managers, but it also shows that both clubs are very well run, with good resources and some excellent players.

New coaches mean new voices, new training methods and new tactics but we are seeing how good players are very receptive to all of those things.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Shane's prediction: 3-0

How did Lawro do last week?

In the week before the international break, Lawro got four correct results, with no perfect scores, from 10 matches for a total of 40 points.

He was beaten by Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark, who got three correct results, but with two exact scores, for a total of 90 points.

Total scores after week 8 Lawro 730 Guests 640

Lawro v Guests P8 W3 D1 L4

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man Utd 8 8 0 0 24 +7 2 Man City 8 7 1 0 22 -1 3 Tottenham 8 4 3 1 15 +2 =4 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 14 -2 =4 Leicester 8 4 2 2 14 +6 =4 Liverpool 8 3 5 0 14 -1 =7 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 13 -3 =7 Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 13 +7 =9 Burnley 8 3 3 2 12 +3 =9 Everton 8 4 0 4 12 +2 =11 Bournemouth 8 2 4 2 10 -5 =11 Southampton 8 3 1 4 10 +5 13 Watford 8 3 0 5 9 -4 =14 Brighton 8 2 2 4 8 -1 =14 Fulham 8 2 2 4 8 +3 16 West Ham 8 2 1 5 7 -1 =17 Newcastle 8 1 3 4 6 +2 =17 Wolves 8 2 0 6 6 -10 19 Cardiff 8 0 4 4 4 +1 20 Huddersfield 8 0 1 7 1 -2

