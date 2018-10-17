Max O'Leary: Bristol City keeper set for league debut after Niki Maenpaa injury

Max O'Leary (left) played 23 National League games for Solihull Moors last season

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary is set to make his English Football League debut at Brentford on Saturday after an injury to Niki Maenpaa.

O'Leary, 22, has played three cup games for the Championship side and spent 2017-18 on loan at Solihull Moors.

Finland's Maenpaa, 33, has started all 12 of the Robins' league matches this term but will be out for five weeks.

Fellow keeper Frank Fielding is recovering from viral meningitis after spending several days in hospital.

"He's deserved his chance really and I'm looking forward to seeing, and really celebrating, another academy product having a first-team debut," head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's now ready to step up and I believe in him 100% - yes we could make an emergency loan, and that's still an option for us, whether it be to start or sit on the bench."