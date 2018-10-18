Wales Under-21s: Manager Rob Page proud of player development

Wales Under-21s finished fourth in Group 8 of Euro 2019 qualifying

Wales Under-21s might not have qualified for next summer's Euro 2019 finals in Italy and San Marino but it would be wrong to dismiss the campaign as a failure.

Success can also be measured by the number of players that have graduated into the senior squad.

Rob Page's side ended their qualifying campaign the way they had started more than a year ago - with an impressive win over Switzerland.

An opening 3-0 win in Switzerland was the perfect start in a tough group which also included Portugal, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Liechtenstein.

But the emergence of so many players meant Page lost a number of them to the senior squad during the campaign.

Seven of the players involved in the opening win over the Swiss, including goalscorers Tyler Roberts, David Brooks and George Thomas, have moved on to Ryan Giggs' senior side.

Harry Wilson and David Brooks featured for Wales Under-21s during the campaign

Former Wales defender Page takes great pride in the amount of players who have made the step up from the Under-21s during the past year.

"We've got a manager in Ryan, who is pro-youth," Page said.

"As soon as they are good enough he wants them fast-tracked through to the first team, which is evident at the minute.

Wales Under-21 players who have been promoted into the senior squad David Brooks, Matthew Smith, Tyler Roberts, George Thomas, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Daniel James

"It's great for the young lads - they've got that incentive, that pathway through, and it's good from my point of view.

"It's part of the development and the sooner we get them into the first team the better."

Harry Wilson, Chris Mepham, Matthew Smith and Joe Rodon also featured during the Euro 2019 qualifiers but have since been called up by Giggs.

And Page did not have the talents of the still eligible Ben Woodburn and Ethan Ampadu at all during the campaign.

Arsenal striker Robbie Burton made his first start for Wales Under-21s in the final game against Switzerland

The ex-Watford and Sheffield United player, who succeeded Geraint Williams in May 2017, had to pick players from Wales' younger age groups to fill the void.

"As a group, whoever has come in, has brought into what we are all about, how we work and how we go about our job," Page added.

"They're a credit to work with. It's given a lot of the younger lads in the group the experience of playing at this level. It bodes well for Welsh youth football."