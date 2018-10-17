Richard Keogh says Martin O'Neill remains the best man to manage Republic

Richard Keogh captained the Republic in Tuesday's home defeat by Wales

Richard Keogh has backed under-fire Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill as pressure mounts following a poor Nations League campaign.

The Irish look set from relegation from League B following Tuesday's 1-0 home by Wales which would mean a tougher route in Euro 2020 qualifying.

They have earned only one win in nine games but Keogh says O'Neill remains the right man to lead the Republic.

"The manager is experienced enough to know football," said Derby's Keogh.

Centre-back Keogh, 32, captained the Irish in Tuesday's game as Harry Wilson's second-half free-kick secured victory for the visitors.

Pointing to the fact the Republic qualified for Euro 2016 from a qualifying group that included then world champions Germany, Poland and Scotland, Keogh added: "Everyone wrote us off the last time in the Euros group and look what happened there.

"Obviously we didn't want that [a lower seeding for Euro 2020 groups], but we've got to make sure if that's the case, then we face whatever challenge the group conjures up for us.

"Sometimes when the chips are down, we come out fighting. We'll be ready for anything."

Media playback is not supported on this device Duffy says Martin O'Neill still has Republic players' total backing

Keogh says O'Neill will not be derailed by the strong tide of criticism coming his way after a nine-game run since last November's win in Wales which has seen a sole friendly win over an under-strength USA in June..

"He doesn't need me to say that. He's proven it.

"If you look at his managerial career, he's had a pretty good one.

"He's been great for me personally and I can only speak on behalf of me and a lot of the lads who have been together a long time. We've enjoyed the last five years. We've loved it.

"It's a bit of a rebuild mode, but I think if you ask the manager he's still loving it."

Keogh and his team-mates went into Tuesday night's game desperately needing a win after losing in Wales and only drawing with the Danes.

While they enjoyed the better of the first half, they could not make it count and were ultimately undone by Wilson's fine 58th-minute free-kick.

The Republic's relegation from League B will be confirmed before their final Group B4 in Denmark on 19 November if the Danes avoid defeat against Wales three days earlier.