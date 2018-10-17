Thierry Henry says Pep Guardiola is 'the reference' for new Monaco boss

Henry won two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Guardiola at Barcelona

New Monaco boss Thierry Henry says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be a key influence as he begins his managerial career in France.

Henry, who began his professional playing career at Monaco, has returned to the French side as their manager after the club sacked Leonardo Jardim.

The 41-year-old played under Guardiola during his time at Barcelona.

"Pep is the reference, for me," said Henry. "The invention he had in the game; he's well ahead of the game."

Henry has signed a deal until June 2021 and left his role as Belgium's assistant manager to take up the post.

The former Arsenal striker helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 1997 and takes over with the side third from bottom in the French top flight this season.

Henry's first game in charge will be against Strasbourg in the league on 20 October, before a Champions League tie with Club Brugge four days later.

"There's no right or wrong; that's the reference for me," he said of his intention to emulate Guardiola's approach. "We learnt how to play the game when I went to Barcelona under him.

"With Pep you can talk about the game; he will not even go to sleep and will still talk about the game, you will fall asleep and he's still talking.

"You learn from people; they inspire you. But you also need to put your own little mix in it."

Asked about fellow Frenchman Arsene Wenger, under whom he is considered to have played his best club football with Arsenal in his first spell in north London from 1999 to 2007, Henry said: "Arsene unlocked a lot of stuff in my mind, made me understand what it was to be a professional, what it was to perform.

"I will never forget that. You know the relationship I had with him so I will always carry some of the stuff that he was doing."

Henry, who also played for Juventus and New York Red Bulls, takes his first step into management following an illustrious playing career which included winning the World Cup with France in 1998 and the European Championship two years later.

The former striker scored 51 goals in 123 appearances for Les Bleus and retired as a player in December 2014 to work as a television pundit, before joining Belgium's coaching staff in 2016.