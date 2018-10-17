Sadio Mane: Liverpool forward has hand surgery

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has had surgery on a hand injury.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury while on international duty with Senegal this week.

Mane returned to Liverpool for the procedure and will be monitored by the club before their trip to Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reds forward Mohamed Salah, midfielder Naby Keita and defender Virgil van Dijk also suffered injuries while on international duty this week.