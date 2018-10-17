Hayden Coulson: St Mirren loanee returns to Middlesbrough

Hayden Coulson made 11 appearances for the Premiership side

Hayden Coulson has left St Mirren to return to English Championship side Middlesbrough.

The left-back, 20, was one of Alan Stubbs' summer signings and joined the Paisley club on a season-long loan.

England youth player Coulson made 11 appearances for St Mirren, scoring a penalty in their League Cup shootout win over Kilmarnock.

"The club thank Hayden for his contributions and wish him well for his future career," read a statement.

The defender was an established part of his parent club's under-18 and under-23 set up, but has not yet made an appearance for the first team at Middlesbrough.