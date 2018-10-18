Glasgow City: Mistakes 'really hurt' Scottish champions v Barcelona - Scott Booth

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Barcelona 5-0 Glasgow City

Glasgow City's own mistakes "really hurt" them as their Women's Champions League hopes all but ended for another year, says head coach Scott Booth.

The Scottish champions were crushed 5-0 by Barcelona at the Mini Estadi in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Booth admits most of the goals his side conceded were avoidable.

"We started really well and had a game-plan we knew would make it difficult for Barcelona, but that doesn't incorporate making mistakes," he said.

"The first goal was really well taken; it settled them because we'd started well and they were finding it difficult to break us down."

Booth admitted though that his amateur side struggled against the full-time Spaniards despite the effort expended by City's players.

"It was tough with the amount of energy you have to put in to chase the ball, put tackles in, help each other and double up - I'm not surprised they tired towards the end," he added.

"They did cause us some problems but that was always going to be the case with top-level, professional players with big financial clout behind the club and the team."

City, Scottish Women's Premier League champions for the past 11 years, must now turn their attention to Sunday's likely title decider with rivals Hibernian, a week after losing to the Edinburgh side in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.