Joe Montemurro: Arsenal Women manager signs new long-term contract

Joe Montemurro won his first trophy as Arsenal Women manager when they beat Man City Women in the WSL Cup final in March

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro has signed a new long-term contract with the Women's Super League leaders.

The 49-year-old Australian has helped his side win 21 of their 27 games since he took in November 2017.

Arsenal's 5-0 win on Sunday at Chelsea Women, the WSL champions' first home defeat since July 2016, took their current run to six straight victories.

Four have been in the WSL, which Arsenal Women lead on goal difference from Birmingham City Women.

The length of Montemurro's new deal with the Londoners is undisclosed.