Jim McIntyre: Dundee appoint former Ross County boss as new manager

Dundee are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, having lost to Kilmarnock in their most recent outing

Jim McIntyre has been appointed manager of Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a one-year rolling contract.

The former Ross County and Dunfermline boss, who won the League Cup with County in 2016, replaces Neil McCann, who left his position at Dens Park on Tuesday.

McIntyre, 46, will take charge of his first match on Saturday away to Livingston in the Premiership.

Dundee are bottom of the table, a point behind St Mirren, after eight games.

Forward Kenny Miller, who joined Dundee in August, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound that McIntyre is coming in to a "fully committed dressing room and fantastic working environment".

He added: "Whoever it was that came in was going to have a very, very good group of players, a group of players that just need a wee lift, a wee bit of confidence.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we will turn the corner sooner rather than later. We've got a huge game on Saturday."

McIntyre first moved into management with Dunfermline in 2007, winning League One in 2011. He was later in charge of Queen of the South before moving to County in 2014.

The Dingwall side were struggling at the bottom of the table when McIntyre and assistant Billy Dodds were appointed but the duo steered the club to safety.

They finished ninth, sixth and seventh before the duo were sacked early last season, with County eventually relegated in May.

'Players will get a real lift' - analysis

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Stephen McManus on Sportsound

There's going to be players that will have been out of favour at Dundee in the last month or two that'll probably get a real lift going back into training on Thursday.

They'll be desperate to show the manager what they're capable of to get back into the side or to play. Hopefully Jim gets more time than Neil did.