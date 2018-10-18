Scottish Premiership: Who has won the most points in 2018?

Which team has won the most Scottish Premiership points since the start of this year?

It's not last year's champions Celtic. Or city rivals Rangers. Neither is it Aberdeen, who were second in the top flight last term. Or current leaders Hearts.

The team who have harvested the most points this season are, in fact, Hibernian and Kilmarnock, with the Easter Road side ahead by virtue of their vastly superior goal difference and having played a game fewer...

Home comforts suit Hibs

The bedrock of Hibs' fine results in this calendar year has been their home form.

Neil Lennon's side have dropped just four Premiership points at Easter Road - the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen earlier this term and the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final game of last season.

Amid that period, they have beaten Kilmarnock twice, as well as Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts in Leith. No other side can even come close to matching that record...

Enjoy playing away?

Where Kilmarnock have made ground on Hibs is away from home.

Steve Clarke's men have taken 21 points from a possible 39, including wins at Rangers and Aberdeen, and draws at Celtic and Hearts.

Granted, they have played a game more than Celtic and Aberdeen - who are within three points - but travel to struggling St Mirren on Saturday with an opportunity to bolster their advantage...