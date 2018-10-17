Thursday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, Manchester United's current players said to be angry by the criticism from the club's former stars
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, Shahid Khan abandons a £600m deal for Wembley
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, Thierry Henry to manage Guardiola-style
Daily Express
"Football's Staying Home" says the Daily Express as Shahid Khan abandons his bid to buy Wembley
Metro
Shahid Khan calling off his bid for Wembley in the Metro
The Independent
The collapse of the Wembley sale again in the Independent
iSport
Karen Carney's winning penalty for Chelsea Ladies is in iSport
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Wembley Sale Cancelled"
The Guardian
In the Guardian - "no deal" for Khan

