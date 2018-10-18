Derek Adams: Judge Plymouth Argyle at the end of the season

Plymouth Argyle have never finished a season lower than seventh under Derek Adams

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says the club's fans must not judge his side until the end of the season.

The Pilgrims are currently bottom of League One, having won just one game all season, with top scorer Graham Carey apologising to supporters after they lost at fellow strugglers Oxford.

"I know a lot of people do want to judge us at this moment in time for whatever reason," Adams told BBC Devon.

"But let's judge us at the end of the season when we've played 46 games."

Last season, the Pilgrims also had a poor start to the season, but rallied to get to within three points of the play-offs.

"Last year we had less points than we do at this moment in time this season and we finished seventh," added Adams.

"Are we going to finish seventh this year? Are we going to finish higher?

"I have no idea, I don't have a crystal ball and nobody does have a crystal ball.

"It just depends on how many points and wins we can pick up between now and the end of the season."