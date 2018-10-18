Parishes of Jersey: Island Conifa side prepares for debut against Yorkshire

The manager of a new Jersey side aiming to play international football hopes it can improve standard in the island.

The Parishes of Jersey team has successfully joined Conifa - a governing body for non-Fifa nations.

The team was formed after Jersey's bid to join Uefa and become a full-fledged international nation was rejected in February, and the side are hoping to qualify for the 2020 Conifa World Cup.

They play their first game on Sunday, 21 October when they host Yorkshire.

"It's definitely created a buzz amongst the players," manager James Scott told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They haven't had that many experiences over the last decade, so this Confa thing is something to give them more opportunities and just to help them challenge themselves and play against opposition they've never played before, which is not normally the case with a local player."

Parishes of Jersey squad: Jack Boyle (capt), Euan van der Vliet, Adam Trotter, Calvin Weir, Michael Weir, Matt Donaldson, Thomas Harris, Jack Cannon, Luke Campbell, Karl Hinds, Zeljko Martinovic, Jake Baker, Luke Watson, Harry Curtis, James Queree.