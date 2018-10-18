Jim McIntyre 'can lift Dundee as he did Ross County' - Jackson Irvine

McIntyre formed a successful coaching partnership with Billy Dodds (right) at Ross County

Jim McIntyre is an "excellent motivator" who can lift Dundee out of relegation trouble, believes former Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine.

McIntyre has returned to management at the Scottish Premiership's bottom side, 13 months after being sacked by County.

He had previously helped the Highlands club move away from the bottom to a ninth-placed finish in 2014-15.

"We got off to a bad start but managed to turn things around," Jackson, now at Hull City, told BBC Scotland.

"Not only did we survive that season but we went on to win a trophy [the Scottish League Cup] the following season, so fingers crossed he can do a similar job at Dundee.

"He's an excellent motivator. Finding the quality in the squad and getting the best out of individuals is vital. You have got to find the right system.

"It took a little bit of time for us but once we found a certain style of play that suited us, we were very difficult to beat."

McIntyre, 46, started his coaching career at Dunfermline and had a spell working alongside Derek McInnes at Bristol City before returning to Scotland with Queen of the South before joining County.

They finished ninth, sixth and seventh in the top flight before he and assistant Billy Dodds were sacked in late September 2017 with the club sitting 10th, before eventual relegation in May.

"He demanded a standard from us every day at training; that was maybe where we were lacking before," Australian Irvine recalled.

"We trained the way we played; that high-tempo, aggressive style, always being on the front foot, was what got us out of trouble that season."

Former Dundee United, Rangers and Scotland striker Dodds is reportedly in talks to join McIntyre at Dens Park.

"They had a good chemistry, a good relationship," Irvine added. "They seemed to work well together at County with the success we had. He would be an excellent number two."

Dundee are a point behind St Mirren at the foot of the table after losing seven of their first eight league matches.

McIntyre's first match in charge will be Saturday's trip to Livingston.

'Players will get a real lift' - analysis

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Stephen McManus on Sportsound

There's going to be players that will have been out of favour at Dundee in the last month or two that'll probably get a real lift going back into training on Thursday.

They'll be desperate to show the manager what they're capable of to get back into the side or to play. Hopefully Jim gets more time than Neil did.