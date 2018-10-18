Kenya replace Equatorial Guinea at Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football has ruled in favour of Kenya

Football Kenya Federation (FKFF) has announced the Harambee Starlets have replaced Equatorial Guinea at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The eight-team tournaments is set to kick off in Ghana on 17 November.

Two-time winners Equatorial Guinea beat Kenya 3-2 on aggregate in the final round of qualifying before the Kenyans protested over the eligibility of six players.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) upheld FKF;s protest over one player "Anette Jacky Messomo. The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."

The letter from Caf to Football Kenya Federation explained "the (Caf) Disciplinary Board decides that Kenya's protest is upheld; A sanction of US$10,0000 is imposed on the Equatorial Guinea FA; and Equatorial Guinea's Team is disqualified from the TOTAL African Women's Cup of Nations 2018."

It will be Kenya's second appearance at the competition following their debut at the 2016 tournament in Cameroon.