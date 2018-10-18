Hearts: John Souttar & Uche Ikpeazu both ruled out for five months

John Souttar has been central to Hearts' defensive solidity

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts have suffered a major twin injury blow with centre-back John Souttar and striker Uche Ikpeazu both ruled out for the next five months.

Scotland defender Souttar, 22, has a hip injury that will require a period of recuperation while Ikpeazu, 23, will need an operation on a foot injury.

The duo have been key players in the Tynecastle club's superb start.

Hearts, two points clear of city rivals Hibernian, host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Souttar has started all 14 of Hearts' matches this season and also won his first Scotland caps against Belgium, Albania and Israel.

English forward Ikpeazu has scored four goals in 10 matches since arriving from Cambridge United in the summer.

"John will be out for five or six months by the looks of things," said manager Craig Levein. "He landed awkwardly and tore the lining of his hip, which is a blow."

"And while we're on it, Uche will be out for five months as well. This problem we've had with his foot we've managed to finally get to the bottom of. It's a really obscure problem which needs an operation."