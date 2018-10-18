Graham Potter: Swansea City boss ready for 'tough' Aston Villa trip

Dean Smith (left) and assistants John Terry (right) and Richard O'Kelly (centre) were appointed during the international break

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says Saturday's Championship game at Aston Villa will be especially tough after the club's managerial change.

Dean Smith has succeeded Steve Bruce, with the club's former captain John Terry appointed as his assistant.

Potter believes that will completely change the "toxic" atmosphere at Villa Park and make Swansea's task harder.

"It's probably as tough an environment [as any] to go into, to be honest," Potter said.

Bruce was sacked by the Midlands side earlier this month after a run of one win in 10 games.

He had been under increasing pressure from Villa supporters, with one fan throwing a cabbage at him before his final game in charge - the 3-3 draw against Preston North End.

Smith left Championship rivals Brentford to become Villa's new head coach.

"They've gone from quite a negative, toxic atmosphere for the home team, where for the away team you think if you keep things quiet for a bit of time then the supporters would sort of turn on the team and manager," Potter added.

"Now it's completely different. John Terry and Dean Smith, the supporters are going to be right behind them.

"It's going to be quite an emotional afternoon with [former Villa chairman] Sir Doug Ellis' sad passing recently as well. He was hugely influential at the club and in football as well.

"It's going to be a fantastic atmosphere, an unbelievable one I would say and a real tough challenge for us."

Terry appointment a 'smart move'

Terry's appointment at Villa Park is the former England defender's first move into coaching after announcing his retirement as a player on 7 October.

The 37-year-old spent the final season of an illustrious playing career - in which he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and 78 England caps - at Aston Villa.

Terry says he is still "four or five years away" from becoming a manager and Potter does not see the ex-Chelsea man as a threat to boss Dean Smith.

Potter said: "It's a smart move. Dean Smith is a top coach, certainly his Championship knowledge is great and the way his teams have played.

"Brentford were one of the best footballing teams in the league and had a really good structure, identity and an understanding, which is credit to him.

Graham Potter's Swansea City are currently 11th in the Championship

"Then you've got someone of John Terry's stature with his experience at the club, so he knows the club as well and is ready to sort of learn and offer his undoubted knowledge and influence in the changing room. I think it's a sensible move from Aston Villa.

"I don't think you should see it as a threat, I think you should have as many good people around you as possible because that improves the environment.

"Dean will have confidence enough in what he's done and what he's achieved, how he works and then I think he'll use good people like John to help himself get better.

"That's what good coaches do. I don't see any problem with that."

Swansea have impressed away from home this season, losing just once, winning at leaders Sheffield United on the opening day and holding Middlesbrough to a draw at the Riverside Stadium in September.

"We've had some good experiences away from home," Potter added.

"Sheffield United on the opening day is not an easy place to go as you can see by the league table, so we've got confidence.

"As always you have to respect the environment that you're going in to, respect the opposition and then understand how can we be at our best and try to win."