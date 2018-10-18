Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United head coach 'pays debt' to Newell's Old Boys

Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa has lost just one of his first 12 league games as Leeds boss

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has donated a reported $2.5m (£1.9m) to former side Newell's Old Boys.

The 63-year-old started both his playing and managerial career with the Argentine side.

The money has helped the club to build a new training facility, which opens next month.

"They are the club that formed me. I received more than what I gave to them. I'm paying a debt to them, not giving them a gift," he said.

"The infrastructures of the institution help the team to prepare well. Two things are important for a team, the quality of the players and the quality of the preparation they receive."

Former Argentina and Chile boss Bielsa has made a good start to his time at Elland Road, winning six and drawing five of his first 12 league games in charge.

