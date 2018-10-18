St Mirren: Oran Kearney says he has split oversized squad for training

Oran Kearney inherited a squad of around 30 players

St Mirren have had to split their squad into two groups for training sessions because they have so many players, says manager Oran Kearney.

Kearney has inherited a pool of around 30 after replacing Alan Stubbs, but wants to reduce that to 22.

This week, he allowed loanees Hayden Coulson and Nicolai Brock-Madsen to return to their parent clubs.

"We've had to split the training squad to try and get manageable numbers, which isn't ideal," Kearney said.

"It's no disrespect to players who aren't on one side of the training ground, but at the same time it's so important that we try and raise the standard and quality throughout."

Defender Coulson returned to Middlesbrough, while forward Brock-Madsen was allowed to go back to Birmingham City.

Kearney explained that their game time would be limited, so he felt it better that they departed.

"They hadn't figured a huge amount in games and players nowadays are quite quick to move on, so it suited both parties," he said.

"You can only put 11 out on a Saturday so that is going to leave some people frustrated who aren't part of the immediate plans."

St Mirren, who are second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table, host fourth place Kilmarnock at the Simple Digital Arena on Saturday.