Hamilton: Martin Canning says side has to be 'bigger and braver' for Rangers test

Martin Canning said his side losing goals in quick succession against Hibs was a "character thing"

Hamilton manager Martin Canning says his side have to be "bigger and braver" against Rangers after their heavy 6-0 defeat to Hibernian.

The Accies manager was disappointed with what he called an "unacceptable" performance at Easter Road.

"That's a character thing, losing two or three goals in that short space of time," said Canning as he prepares to meet Steven Gerrard's side.

"As a smaller club you can't roll over defensively, you have to compete."

Canning added that with plenty of new players this season, his side need to learn how the club must fight for points.

"There has been a big turnaround in players and the new guys need to realise pretty quickly what the club is all about," he said.

"It was the manner after we conceded against Hibs that was disappointing. It happened against Hearts as well, and how you react to that dictates what you get from a game."

Florian Kamberi blasted in Hibernian's fifth goal in injury time against Hamilton

Canning had a meeting with his players where they discussed the disappointing result, but says "talk is cheap".

"The response to that bad day is the most important thing, and it is a good opportunity to do that against Rangers," he said.

"The atmosphere has been good. They have put their head down and worked hard during the international break."

Kyle Lafferty will be missing for Rangers after the Irish FA ruling that he failed to comply with protocol by withdrawing from the squad.

Canning said: "Lafferty is a top player and you could say it is a good thing for us that he's missing, but they do have plenty of good players to come in for him."