Oxford United: Jon Obika set to miss rest of season with anterior cruciate ligament injury

Jon Obika joined Oxford United from Swindon Town in July 2017

Oxford United striker Jon Obika may miss the remainder of the season after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly match.

The 28-year-old was playing in a behind-closed-doors under-23s match against Swindon Town on Tuesday.

The former Swindon player is out of contract at the end of this season.

"It's possibly one of the worst and longest injuries for footballers to recover from," U's head coach Karl Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I don't think you'll see Jon in an Oxford United shirt again this season and it's a double whammy for him with his contract up in the summer.

"We'll take full control of his medical care and make sure he gets fully fit as we owe it to him and we wish him well with the operation."