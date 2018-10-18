Barry Ferguson: Ex-Scotland & Rangers captain named Kelty Hearts manager

Barry Ferguson earned 45 caps for Scotland

Former Scotland and Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has been named manager of Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.

Ferguson, who will be assisted by former Ibrox team-mate Bob Malcolm, will start his new role on Tuesday.

That means he will not take the team for Saturday's Scottish Cup second-round tie at Peterhead.

Ferguson, 40, had a spell as caretaker boss at then Championship club Blackpool in 2014 before taking over at Clyde later that year.

He guided Clyde to the League One play-offs in 2016 but resigned early in 2017 following a poor run of form.

Ferguson's former Rangers colleague Lee Wallace assists with the under-20 side at Kelty, while midfielder Stephen Husband played under Ferguson at Blackpool.

Kelty Hearts were a junior side until 2017 when they made the leap into the seniors and joined the East of Scotland division.

Last season they won promotion to the Lowland League and currently sit above East Kilbride on goal difference, though East Kilbride have a game in hand. The eventual winners of the division will enter the Scottish League Two play-offs.