Irish Premiership: Newry out to avenge opening day defeat against Institute

Joe McCready scored a late consolation goal as Institute fell to a 2-1 defeat against Ballymena last weekend.

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin says his side are "looking forward to the challenge" of denting Newry's impressive home record when the sides meet at the Showgrounds on Friday.

City have lost only once at home this season but have not won since 1 September.

Stute are also struggling for points having picked up three from a possible 18.

A win for either side would move them up the Premiership table.

Institute captain Michael McCrudden scored the only goal of the game when the sides met on the opening day of the season at the Brandywell.

Last season's Championship winners Stute enjoyed a promising start to life in the top-flight, losing just one of their opening five games.

However they have tasted victory only once in the seven matches that have followed that run, leaving them in eighth place.

"Newry are a really good side at home and will be looking forward to the challenge as much as we are," said McLaughlin.

"We will have to be at our best to win."

Centre-back Jimmy Callacher ruthlessly exposed Newry's defensive frailties at the set-piece last weekend, netting a hat-trick of headers to move Linfield to the summit of the table while City dropped below Warrepoint into 10th.

Finding the net has also been an issue for Mullen's team, with Stephen Hughes the only player to have scored more than once in the league.

"if we start feeling sorry for ourselves in this league it is going to turn nasty" said Mullen.

"The players are a good bunch to work with and we will lift ourselves for the Institute game."

Danske Bank Premiership Newry City 20:00 (Friday) Institute Ards 15:00 Linfield Ballymena United 15:00 Dungannon Swifts Cliftonville 15:00 Warrenpoint Town Coleraine 15:00 Crusaders Glentoran 15:00 Glenavon