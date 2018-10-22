Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: "From what I saw last season we are not ready, that's what I feel."

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is in contention to play against Shakhtar Donetsk having recovered from a groin injury, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The right-back missed Saturday's 5-0 win over Burnley with the problem.

"If they are here it is because they are ready to play," said the Spaniard.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan remains unavailable because of a hamstring problem and Brazil full-back Danilo is also sidelined having sustained an ankle injury on international duty.

On the eve of their game in Ukraine, Guardiola reiterated that his side are still not ready to win the Champions League. City are second in Group F with three points from two games.

"We are going to put in all effort to win this competition, but from what I saw last season we are not ready, that's what I feel," said the former Barcelona boss, whose side were dumped out by Liverpool at the quarter-final stage earlier this year. "That doesn't mean we are not going to try.

"It's one important thing to win this kind of title, you have to be pushed, not just by the manager, by everyone surrounding Manchester City that we have to win it - and still we don't have that feeling, the feeling that the fans are pushing that we have to win the Champions League."

Chance of City progress

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote

Manchester City's win in Hoffenheim coupled with Olympique Lyon's failure to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in France has brought Manchester City's chance of progress back to where it was before they lost at home to Lyon.

The Euro Club Index gives City an 88% chance of making it through to the knockout phase of the Champions League, making them the most likely of the four English teams - Man City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United - to get there.

A return of at least four points from the next two matches against Shakhtar will make City's progress more or less certain.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between Shakhtar Donetsk and City, with the sides having also faced off in the group stages of the Champions League last season.

The home side has won both previous meetings between Shakhtar and City, with the Etihad-outfit winning 2-0 and the Ukrainian side winning 2-1 in the Champions League group stages last season.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar have never lost a home match against an English side in European competition (W5 D2), with their most recent such game being a 2-1 win against Man City in the Champions League last season.

Shakhtar have scored at least twice in each of their last seven home Champions League games, losing just one of those (W5 D1).

Seventeen of Shakhtar's last 19 Champions league goals have been scored by players from South American countries, including 14 from Brazil.

Shakhtar's Moraes has scored in two of his last three Champions League appearances, after netting in just one of his previous 12 in the competition.

Manchester City