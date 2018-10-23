AEK Athens 0-2 Bayern Munich: Under-pressure Kovac gets another boost

Javi Martinez (right) scored his second European goal in 49 appearances for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich scored twice in three minutes as they beat AEK Athens in the Champions League to further ease the pressure on coach Niko Kovac.

The German champions ended a league run of no wins in four against Wolfsburg last weekend, and on Tuesday goals from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski ensured a second successive victory.

Martinez opened the scoring with a scissor-kick finish in the 61st minute.

Lewandowski tapped home two minutes later from Rafinha's low cross.

Kovac, recruited in the summer, has received backing from the Bayern board despite his side's indifferent start to the domestic campaign. However, the Croat admitted there had been "a lot of pressure" going into the game against Wolfsburg.

The five-time European champions lead Group E in the Champions League with seven points from three games. Ajax are second with four points from two games - they play Benfica at 20:00 BST.

Elsewhere, Group H sides Young Boys and Valencia drew 1-1. The Spanish side took the lead through on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who rounded goalkeeper Marco Wolfli and slotted home in the 26th minute.

Guillaume Hoarau equalised from the spot for the Swiss side after Djibril Sow had been brought down by Daniel Parejo.