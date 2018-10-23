Champions League - Group G
Roma2CSKA Moscow0

Roma v CSKA Moscow

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 24Florenzi
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 18Santon
  • 16De Rossi
  • 42Nzonzi
  • 17Ünder
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Kolarov
  • 14Schick
  • 15Marcano
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 83Mirante

CSKA Moscow

  • 1Pomazun
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Chernov
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 23Magnússon
  • 14Nababkin
  • 8Vlasic
  • 77Akhmetov
  • 98Oblyakov
  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 9Chalov

Substitutes

  • 10Dzagoev
  • 15Efremov
  • 19Nishimura
  • 22Kyrnats
  • 72Gordyushenko
  • 75Zhamaletdinov
  • 80Khosonov
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamCSKA Moscow
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 0.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow).

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Fernandes.

Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).

Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).

Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 1, CSKA Moscow 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ilya Pomazun.

Attempt saved. Daniele De Rossi (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.

Offside, Roma. Robin Olsen tries a through ball, but Cengiz Ünder is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.

Offside, CSKA Moscow. Kirill Nababkin tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Davide Santon.

Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kostas Manolas.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Fernandes.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.

Attempt blocked. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fedor Chalov.

Foul by Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow).

Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kirill Nababkin.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich32105147
2Ajax31204135
3Benfica311134-14
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32015326
2Lyon31205415
3Hoffenheim302145-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302146-22

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32014136
2Roma32017346
3CSKA Moscow311134-14
4Viktoria Plzen301228-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories