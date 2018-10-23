First Half ends, Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 0.
Roma v CSKA Moscow
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 18Santon
- 16De Rossi
- 42Nzonzi
- 17Ünder
- 7Pellegrini
- 92El Shaarawy
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 11Kolarov
- 14Schick
- 15Marcano
- 22Zaniolo
- 83Mirante
CSKA Moscow
- 1Pomazun
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 3Chernov
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 23Magnússon
- 14Nababkin
- 8Vlasic
- 77Akhmetov
- 98Oblyakov
- 17Sigurdsson
- 9Chalov
Substitutes
- 10Dzagoev
- 15Efremov
- 19Nishimura
- 22Kyrnats
- 72Gordyushenko
- 75Zhamaletdinov
- 80Khosonov
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow).
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Fernandes.
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).
Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, CSKA Moscow 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ilya Pomazun.
Attempt saved. Daniele De Rossi (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.
Offside, Roma. Robin Olsen tries a through ball, but Cengiz Ünder is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.
Offside, CSKA Moscow. Kirill Nababkin tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Davide Santon.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kostas Manolas.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Fernandes.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.
Attempt blocked. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fedor Chalov.
Foul by Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow).
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kirill Nababkin.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.