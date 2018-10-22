Manchester United v Juventus: Sanchez ruled out, Ronaldo to return

Jose Mourinho has won the Champions League with Porto (2004) and Inter Milan (2010)

Forward Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of Manchester United's Champions League encounter against Juventus.

The 29-year-old Chilean appeared as a late substitute in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea but is "not fit", according to boss Jose Mourinho.

Defender Antonio Valencia could feature for the first time since 2 October after an operation on his mouth.

Juventus are set to start with Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent six years at Old Trafford between 2003-2009.

It will be the 33-year-old's first Champions League appearance since he was sent off against Valencia on 19 September.

However, the champions of Italy will be without Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and midfielder Sami Khedira.

Speaking about Valencia's recent absence, Mourinho said: "He had a problem - and had very complicated surgery on his mouth.

"He needed time to recover. It is the reason he was 10 days without training."

'Juventus more than a contender'

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus lead Group H by two points after winning both their opening game away to Valencia (2-0) and Young Boys (3-0).

United, who face Juve in a competitive fixture for the first time since 2003, are two points behind.

"Juventus have a lot to offer and an extra year with the same coach and structure," added Mourinho.

"They have won seven titles on the trot and a really special player who makes a real difference.

"They are more than a contender for the Champions League."

Juve arrive at Old Trafford unbeaten in 11 league and cup games this season although they were held 1-1 at home by Genoa on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in nine Serie A appearances since joining Juventus from Real Madrid for £99.2m in July

'It won't be a classic'

Guillem Balague, from BBC Radio 5 live's Football Daily podcast: "We are talking about a Manchester United team under Jose Mourinho who at this stage, we should be looking at as favourites. Even against a Juventus team which has won everything.

"But we are not saying that, we are saying quite the opposite. It is the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, and what we are seeing is a Juventus side who are very solid in the way the defend - they hardly ever concede. They are like bulldozers, a machine who go at you and eventually bring you down.

"Manchester United do not have that resilience or the quality to beat teams at the top. We know Mourinho does not like many things to happen in a game, to make sure that if anything happens, it favours him. So it won't be a classic, but it is one to watch."

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote: "Manchester United's goalless draw against Valencia three weeks ago has reduced the Red Devils' chance of reaching the knockout phase to 75%, approximately the same as it was before the draw was made.

"United's next two matches are against the second best team in Europe, Juventus, according to the Euro Club Index.

"It will be important for United to get something out of these two matches in order to keep their chance of qualifying high under potential pressure of Valencia's challenge for one of the two spots in the last 16."

Will Pogba shine against his former club?