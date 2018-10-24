Champions League - Group A
B Dortmund20:00Atl Madrid
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Borussia Dortmund v Atlético Madrid

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge301225-31
4Monaco301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham301247-31
4PSV Eindhoven301227-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Crvena Zvezda201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax32105147
2Bayern Munich32105147
3Benfica310235-23
4AEK Athens300328-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32016336
2Lyon31207615
3Hoffenheim302167-12
4Shakhtar Donetsk302147-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32015236
2Roma32018356
3CSKA Moscow311135-24
4Viktoria Plzen301239-61

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33006069
2Man Utd31113124
3Valencia302113-22
4Young Boys301217-61
