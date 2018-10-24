Borussia Dortmund v Atlético Madrid
Champions League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Dortmund
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Atl Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Club Brugge
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|4
|Monaco
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|6
|2
|Inter Milan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
|4
|PSV Eindhoven
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Porto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Schalke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Galatasaray
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Bayern Munich
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|3
|Benfica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|AEK Athens
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Lyon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|6
|1
|5
|3
|Hoffenheim
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|2
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Roma
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|6
|3
|CSKA Moscow
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|4
|Viktoria Plzen
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|1