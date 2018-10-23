Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade: Mane in contention following surgery

Sadio Mane has scored four Premier League goals this season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could feature in his side's Champions League game with Red Star Belgrade a week after having surgery on a hand injury.

Mane, 26, missed Saturday's Premier League win at Huddersfield after damaging his hand playing for Senegal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Mane was in contention to feature but Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will not play.

Midfielder Henderson has a hamstring injury and will also miss Saturday's Premier League home game with Cardiff.

"Mane looked good in training the last few days, completely normal, and if nothing happens he is in contention," said Klopp, whose side is second in Group C.

"Henderson is not serious but he will not be available for this weekend either, so the next two games he is out."

Liverpool hope to take advantage of Red Star ban

Having lost to Napoli after conceding a late goal in Italy last time out, Klopp is targeting the visit of Red Star to return to winning ways in Europe.

The Serbian champions are bottom of the group with one point from two games and will have no fans at Anfield.

They were banned from selling tickets to supporters after incidents during and after their team's play-off round tie away to RB Saltzburg on 29 August.

Klopp hopes that will prove an advantage to Liverpool on the night.

"It's not nice for the people from Belgrade but we would not have had a problem if their fans had been here," added the German.

"We are looked at as one of the most experienced sides in the competition, but we are still pretty fresh compared to other teams in the competition.

"We need to be on our toes and it will be difficult for Belgrade, and that is good."

