Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa

QPR have taken 10 points from their last four games, rising to 13th in the Championship table

QPR boss Steve McClaren could name an unchanged XI for the third game in a row following victories over Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Darnell Furlong is working his way back from a knee injury while Olamide Shodipo (thigh) is sidelined.

Aston Villa will check on winger Albert Adomah (knee) and striker Tammy Abraham (head), who were both forced off during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Norwich.

Midfielder John McGinn is available to return after serving a one-match ban.

Forward Keinan Davis is also back in training after recovering from a groin injury.

