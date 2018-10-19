Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scott Brown, Aberdeen, Rangers, Lafferty, Dundee, Dodds

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Australian A-League aspirants Western Melbourne are preparing an ambitious bid to lure Celtic captain Scott Brown Down Under. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Aberdeen have been branded an embarrassment after their Betfred Cup ticket stance blew up in their face. (Daily Record)

Dundee chief executive John Nelms says it would be "tough" for new boss Jim McIntyre to bring his sidekick Billy Dodds back to the club after fans tried to block his appointment. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee have asked new manager Jim McIntyre to look elsewhere for his assistant after preferred choice Billy Dodds left Dens Park before training yesterday. (Scotsman)

Dean Shiels has expressed confidence his friend and former team-mate Kyle Lafferty will continue to make himself available for Northern Ireland in future - despite his country effectively banning him from playing for Rangers this weekend. (Herald)

Craig Levein is confident Hearts can cope despite losing key duo John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu until well into the new year. (Edinburgh Evening News)

New Dundee boss Jim McIntyre insists even Ross County knew they were wrong to sack him. ((Scottish Sun)

Barry Ferguson stepped back into the dugout with Kelty Hearts and insisted he's not in the slightest bit embarrassed to be starting out again down in the Lowland League. (Daily Record)

Rangers fan Scott Dalziel used to roar Barry Ferguson's name from the Ibrox stands. Now the Kelty Hearts veteran can't quite believe he will be calling Fergie 'gaffer'. (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes has urged his Aberdeen players to go into next week's Betfred Cup semi-final on the back of a win. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh do not have to fear Toulon, a team now living on their past reputation, says former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price feels he is a more mature person and player having, it would seem, won back the Warriors number nine jersey. (Scotsman)