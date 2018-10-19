Arsenal: Do stats show the Gunners really are 'back' or just getting rub of the green?

Arsenal Fan TV presenter Robbie Lyle (centre) is in good spirits

Nine successive wins, the league's top spot in sight and even the supporters' channel is buzzing - so have fans "got their Arsenal back"?

It was a chant sung during the Gunners' 5-1 win over Fulham before the international break, and afterwards Arsenal Fan TV presenter Robbie Lyle suggested new manager Unai Emery had filled the "big boots" of previous incumbent Arsene Wenger.

On Thursday, the Spanish boss attempted to dilute the optimism. He said: "I think we need to improve a lot - we have to continue doing a lot of the things to get better."

Arsenal go into Monday's match against Leicester faced with the prospect of winning their 10th consecutive game in all competitions for the sixth time in their history - the first since a run of 12 ending in October 2007.

So are the Gunners deservedly in fourth spot in the Premier League or are they somewhat fortunate to be there?

With the help of Gracenote's 'expected goals' formula we investigate.

Here's the science bit... "Expected Goals" is a metric which assesses every chance, essentially answering the question of whether a player should have scored from a certain opportunity. Put simply, it is a way of assigning a "quality" value (xG) to every attempt based on what we know about it. The higher the xG - with 1 being the maximum - the more likelihood of the opportunity being taken. So if a chance is 0.5xG, it should be scored 50% of the time.

Does the league placing flatter the Gunners?

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) has hit 56% of his shots on target, scoring six goals from nine appearances in all competitions

"If you don't buy a ticket..."

Emery likes his teams to attack, attack, attack - his team's direct approach has, so far, been highly effective.

Nineteen goals from 97 shots in the league gives Arsenal almost a 20% conversion rate, a percentage Wenger would have craved for in his first eight games last season. The Frenchman saw his side produce an impressive 131 shots, but only convert 12 of them.

So were Emery's team 'expected' to put away as many goals from those chances? And, in turn, accumulate 18 points?

Arsenal's Premier League season comparison table after eight games using the 'expected goals' formula Expected Actual Points after eight matches 10 18 Goals after eight matches 13 19 Goals against after eight matches 11 10

Going by this formula we see that Emery's Arsenal have EIGHT more points than they should have.

According to Gracenote, "Arsenal were perhaps fortunate to have won against Watford, Newcastle United, Everton and Cardiff City. This is driven by a near 50% increase in the number of goals Arsenal have scored (19) in comparison to what is expected from the quality of their chances (13).

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka all have more goals to their names this season than the quality of the chances they have had would suggest."

Now have a look at the table comparing the games played against same/equivalent teams last season:

2018-19 2017-18 Points 18 11 Goals 19 14 Goal attempts 12.3 13.8 Chance of average attempt being scored 12.9% 11.5% Goals conceded 10 9 Chance of average attempt conceded being scored 13.9% 10.5%

"Comparing equivalent fixtures reveals that the Gunners have taken seven points more in these eight matches than last season, but this looks like it is more due to their attacking over-performance than any improvement in attack or defence," Gracenote added.

"We often see teams with these sorts of numbers revert back to the points that the chances on the pitch expect."

So it seems Emery's men have enjoyed the rub of the green so far, or maybe they are just ruthless? Arsenal fans like Robbie Lyle will not care a jot as long as it continues.