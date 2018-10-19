Macclesfield Town: League Two side invite ball girl with broken ankle to meet squad

Macclesfield Town ball girl Holly Davies was sent a signed get well soon card as part of the well wishes

Winless Macclesfield Town might be rooted to the bottom of League Two but they are top of the table for their treatment of one young fan.

When 12-year-old ball girl Holly Davies broke her ankle, interim joint manager Danny Whitaker went out of his way to make her feel better.

Whittaker sent Holly a letter and signed card wishing her well, as well as tickets to their league match against Carlisle United on Saturday.

But there was an added touch to the gesture, as he made sure she would not have to exert herself.

"I have put some tickets for Saturday's game in for you, as we all would like to see you getting behind us like you always have done," the letter said.

"I have made these for the front row so that you don't have to walk up any steps."

Holly broke her ankle after tripping at home while playing with her sister

The Silkmen equalled the English league record of 36 consecutive games without a win as they lost 1-0 at Tranmere on 12 October.

They have not won a Football League game since they were relegated from League Two in 2012, matching Derby's barren run in 2007 and 2008.

Macclesfield won the National League in 2017-18 but are the only English Football League side yet to win this season.

They sacked manager Mark Yates on 8 October, with assistants Whitaker and Neil Howarth taking charge for the time being.