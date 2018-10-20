Messi suffers arm injury in Barcelona's game with Sevilla

Lionel Messi was left in agony after landing awkwardly on his right arm

Lionel Messi was forced off with an arm injury shortly after scoring in Barcelona's match against Sevilla, just eight days before El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Argentine was left writhing in agony after landing heavily on his right arm after colliding with Franco Vazquez.

He was still in obvious discomfort as he left the field in the 26th minute.

Just moments earlier he had scored a sublime goal to put Barcelona 2-0 up.

Messi had also set up Philippe Coutinho for the opener on two minutes.

Barcelona now face a nervous wait to determine the severity of the 31-year-old's injury ahead of a crucial week that includes a Champions League tie against Inter Milan in midweek and the clash with Real Madrid next weekend.