Messi suffers arm injury in Barcelona's game with Sevilla
Lionel Messi was forced off with an arm injury shortly after scoring in Barcelona's match against Sevilla, just eight days before El Clasico against Real Madrid.
The Argentine was left writhing in agony after landing heavily on his right arm after colliding with Franco Vazquez.
He was still in obvious discomfort as he left the field in the 26th minute.
Just moments earlier he had scored a sublime goal to put Barcelona 2-0 up.
Messi had also set up Philippe Coutinho for the opener on two minutes.
Barcelona now face a nervous wait to determine the severity of the 31-year-old's injury ahead of a crucial week that includes a Champions League tie against Inter Milan in midweek and the clash with Real Madrid next weekend.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forRobertoat 67'minutes
- 10MessiSubstituted forDembéléat 26'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 81'minutes
- 7Coutinho
Substitutes
- 11Dembélé
- 12Rafinha
- 13Cillessen
- 19El Haddadi
- 20Roberto
- 22Vidal
- 36Brandáriz
Sevilla
- 1VaclikBooked at 62mins
- 6Martins Carriço
- 4KjaerSubstituted forMercadoat 54'minutes
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 17Sarabia
- 10Banega
- 22VázquezSubstituted forMesaat 69'minutes
- 23Arana Lopes
- 12André SilvaSubstituted forMurielat 78'minutes
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 7Mesa
- 8Nolito
- 11Vidal
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 21Promes
- 25Mercado
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 88,712
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Hand ball by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Attempt saved. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Munir El Haddadi replaces Luis Suárez.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Muriel (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Sevilla 1. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces André Silva.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Silva (Sevilla).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Coutinho.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniel Carriço.
Attempt blocked. Coutinho (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Arthur.
Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Barcelona. Luis Suárez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. André Silva (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.