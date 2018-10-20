Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski helps champions end winless run

Robert Lewandowski had not scored in his previous three Bayern Munich games

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich ended their four-game winless run with victory at Wolfsburg - although they had Arjen Robben sent off.

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead and then doubled their lead early in the second half after taking advantage of some terrible defending.

Robben was dismissed for two bookings, and Wout Weghorst then pulled one back.

But Lewandowski set up James Rodriguez to seal the victory.

On Friday, Bayern accused the media of "disrespect" and of breaking the German constitution with recent criticism in an extraordinary news conference.