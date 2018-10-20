Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski helps champions end winless run
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich ended their four-game winless run with victory at Wolfsburg - although they had Arjen Robben sent off.
Lewandowski put Bayern ahead and then doubled their lead early in the second half after taking advantage of some terrible defending.
Robben was dismissed for two bookings, and Wout Weghorst then pulled one back.
But Lewandowski set up James Rodriguez to seal the victory.
On Friday, Bayern accused the media of "disrespect" and of breaking the German constitution with recent criticism in an extraordinary news conference.
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 31Knoche
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 37RexhbecajSubstituted forMalliat 71'minutes
- 27ArnoldBooked at 35mins
- 13Gerhardt
- 8SteffenSubstituted forMehmediat 60'minutes
- 9WeghorstBooked at 81mins
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forGinczekat 60'minutes
- 3Verhaegh
- 10Malli
- 12Pervan
- 14Mehmedi
- 17Uduokhai
- 32Tisserand
- 33Ginczek
Bayern Munich
- 1NeuerBooked at 88mins
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 45'minutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10RobbenBooked at 57mins
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 84'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 33mins
- 22GnabrySubstituted forGoretzkaat 66'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Ribéry
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 17Boateng
- 18Goretzka
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 30,000
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Rafinha.
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces James Rodríguez.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg).
Booking
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt blocked. Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William with a cross.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 3. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yunus Malli replaces Elvis Rexhbecaj.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Serge Gnabry.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Admir Mehmedi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Ginczek replaces Josip Brekalo.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Admir Mehmedi replaces Renato Steffen.