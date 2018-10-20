Paris St-Germain 5-0 Amiens: Kylian Mbappe scores again as PSG keep winning

Kylian Mbappe has failed to score in just one game so far for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain handed out a 5-0 thrashing to Amiens as they extended their perfect Ligue 1 start with their 10th consecutive win of the season.

PSG are already 11 points clear at the top of the table, and didn't even name Neymar in their squad.

Teenager Kylian Mbappe made it 11 goals in nine matches this season with the fourth of the night.

No team in French history has scored more goals after 10 matches than PSG's 37.

Saint-Etienne also hit 37 in the opening 10 matches of the 1969-70 season, when they went on to win the league by 11 points.

Even without Neymar, Thiago Silva and Thomas Meunier - who were rested with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Napoli in mind - PSG were far too strong.

Only one team has had a longer winning streak from the start of a season in one of Europe's top five leagues - Tottenham Hotspur in the English top flight in 1960-61 (11 matches from the start of the season).