Henry Staelens: Forest Green Rovers appoint new chief executive
-
- From the section Forest Green
Forest Green Rovers have appointed Gloucestershire-based entrepreneur Henry Staelens as chief executive.
The 30-year-old will be the youngest CEO in the English Football League.
Chairman Dale Vince told the club website: "He's going to do a great job. He's very commercially-minded and we're on the same page about future plans."
Staelens added: "I'm honoured. There is so much opportunity here and we are a unique club. I've been a fan of the club for as long as I can remember."
The League Two club's former chief executive, Helen Taylor is now responsible for the club's community charity.