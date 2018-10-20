John Robertson: Inverness CT 'approach the future with far more confidence'

Robertson has high hopes for Caley Thistle's youth policy

Manager John Robertson insists he knows the "DNA of Inverness" as he targets promotion to the top flight for a second time with Caley Thistle.

He steered the Highlanders to the Premiership for the first time in 2004.

Robertson returned in the summer of 2017, following the club's relegation, and recently extended his contract until the summer of 2021.

"I know how we have been successful in the past and that is what we are trying to do going forward," said Robertson.

"I'm comfortable with the club, I know the city, I know the people, I know the surroundings.

"My wife and I have now been here for 16 years, so despite the fact I was working at other clubs, I never left the area, it has been my home.

"I know the ethos of where the club has come from."

The Highlanders sit third in the Championship on an unbeaten run of 19 league games stretching back to last term.

On his new deal, Robertson explained: "The contract was actually signed a while ago. There were just one or two little caveats that needed to be added - and that is it all done."

The 54-year-old had spells in charge at Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife before his return to Caley Thistle.

He won the Challenge Cup with the club for a second time in March and now he has his sights on another repeat success story.

'We've got a plan, we've got a project'

"The ultimate aim for everybody is to get back to the Premiership," said Robertson. "I was fortunate in my first job to bring them up.

"With a fan base this size, we are never going to have the biggest budget in the league. We can't compete with Ross County and Dundee United on that front.

"While we are closer, we are still behind the likes of Falkirk and Dunfermline, who are bringing in a minimum 4-5,000 fans for home games - and they can double that for the derby games - so, in terms of budgets, we are probably about the sixth biggest in the league, but that is not an excuse to not want to promotion and not to get up.

"Livingston showed last year that they could do very well. Ayr United are doing the same this season.

"The initial thing was to get the wage bill from £1.6m in the Premiership down to a sustainable level for us. That was the biggest problem, the biggest challenge.

"We've got that down to the area where we can now approach the future with far more confidence from a financial perspective.

"My job is to bring good players in, which I feel I have done. We play a certain style because, in Inverness, we want to we want to play good football, we want to play attacking football and try to take it from there.

"So, while our squad is small in numbers, it is supplemented by some really talented young players.

"We've got a very promising under-18 team and we want to try to get as many as we can through to the first team over the next two to three years.

"Some of them are already in there; the likes of Daniel Mackay, Cameron Harper and Roddy MacGregor, so we've got a plan, we've got a project going forward. That is what we'll be trying to execute.

"We've started this season strongly, so we are heading in the right direction and I think the majority of the fans see that."