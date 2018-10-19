Neil Lennon: Hibs boss hails improved mentality before visit to Celtic

Hibs managed two draws and a home win against Celtic in the league last season

Hibernian's new mentality means they "won't celebrate for a week like we used to" if they win at Celtic on Saturday, says head coach Neil Lennon.

Hibs took five points from the champions last season, including a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park.

And the second-placed Easter Road side are currently a point better off than Celtic after eight Premiership games.

"If we go there and get a positive result we'll take it and move on, not dwell on it," said Lennon.

"We want to be in a position where we go to the big clubs and we perform and get positive results, we come away and say 'good result, now on to the next game'. That's all it is.

"Psychologically, the mentality of the club has changed a lot since the Scottish Cup win [in 2016] and it's been a steady progression forward.

"We're not complacent. It's nice to have plaudits but we're not taking anything for granted."

Both teams scored six without reply in their last outings; Hibs at home to Hamilton and Celtic at St Johnstone.

And Lennon is well aware of the threat posed by his former club, saying: "It's always a daunting proposition when you go to Celtic.

"This team have got players who've won seven titles in a row, played international football and Champions League football. They didn't look in trouble last time out at St Johnstone, they were devastating and that's what they can do to you.

"We've got great respect for them as a club and a team but we're going there to try and win the game. We're in good form and hopefully it will be a good advertisement for the Scottish game. That's all we can ask really."

'Don't fear losing, hate losing - there's a difference'

Hibs will be without injured captain David Gray for the visit to Celtic Park

Hibs have won their last four league games after a slip-up at Livingston and Lennon wants his squad to "play with belief".

"It's pointless being afraid," he said. "If you go with fear, that can consume you. Don't fear losing, hate losing - there's a difference.

"We can get turned over quite easily - well, not easily, I'd like to think we'd make a game of it - but Celtic can be ruthless at times.

"We've performed very well but that's in the past - tomorrow's a different day, different circumstances but the mentality of the team has pleased me a lot over the last couple of years.

"Celtic have been very consistent at home, lost one game at home under Brendan (Rodgers) and that was a week before the cup final when the league was already won, so that's how difficult the task is going into the game, but it doesn't faze us.

"I think the players should relish it. You want to test yourself and measure yourself up against the best players. In terms of motivating, I won't need much, it will just need a bit of concentration and a bit of calmness to see out the bad moments."